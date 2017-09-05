Amy Hānaialiʻi will be the featured speaker at the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce September Talk Story networker which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at UH Maui College’s Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at 5:30 p.m.

Known as one of Hawaiʻi’s top selling female vocalist of all time, Hānaialiʻi will speak about her career progression from high school performing arts phenomenon to multi-award winning international entertainer, Hawaiian cultural ambassador and entrepreneur.

“Amy Hānaialiʻi embodies the guiding values of the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce,” said MNHCoC president Teri Freitas Gorman. “She has succeeded artistically, commercially and culturally while keeping Lāhui Hawaiʻi and ‘ōhana as her guiding stars. Our members will benefit from hearing about her setbacks and triumphs along the way.”

Hānaialiʻi’s role as a powerful force for Hawaiian culture stems from composing in the Hawaiian language and sharing it with the world through her unique blend of fresh, diverse musical stylings. She has successfully combined cultural responsibility, natural talent and business acumen to earn the admiration of musicians and countless fans throughout Hawaiʻi and overseas.

She has been nominated for five GRAMMY’s® for Best Hawaiian Music Album, and has won 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.

Born and raised on Maui, the Baldwin High School graduate earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts from United States International University- School of Performing and Visual Arts in San Diego. She then spent time with her paternal grandmother, Jennie Nāpua Woodd, one of the original Royal Hawaiian girls in Waikīkī and Amy’s most important career influence.

She has played for sold out audiences in Europe, Japan, China, all across America and French Polynesia. Her “Friends and Family” album showcased a duet with country music legend Willie Nelson and her upcoming release features a duet with Michael McDonald. She has opened concerts for renowned artists like Earth, Wind and Fire, Carlos Santana, Boz Scaggs, Diana Krall, Joe Cocker and many others.

September’s Talk Story Networker will feature an assortment of pūpū and sampling of Hānaialiʻi wines. The price is $20 for MNHCoC members and $25 for non-members.

To reserve a spot, click here or call 808- 757-3045. RSVP by Sunday, Sept. 10. Advance reservations are required, no walk-ins.

MNHCoC’s mission is “to promote and sustain Hawaiian values and culture, and enhance the socio-economic status of Native Hawaiians in business and as individuals.” Membership is open to anyone with an interest in perpetuating the spirit of Aloha through commerce, culture and community. The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce welcomes all Hawaiians and Hawaiians at Heart to share in their mission.