Maui firefighters doused a fire burning in an acre of dry brush on Monday afternoon near the Dunes at Maui Lani golf course in Kahului.

The incident was reported at 4:31 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 by an employee who saw the fire and reported it to 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Kahului fire crews arrived at 4:42 p.m. to find about an acre of dry brush on fire in a vacant lot of grass and shrubs located between homes on Opukea Street and the 18th fairway at The Dunes golf course.

The fire was quickly brought under control at 4:51 p.m. and extinguished at 5:45 p.m.

An engine, water tanker, and a hazardous materials crew from Kahului, and a Wailuku engine and Wailea water tanker also responded to the fire.

There were no injuries reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.