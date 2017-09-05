AD
Fire Burns Acre of Brush Near Dunes at Maui Lani

September 5, 2017, 6:54 PM HST (Updated September 6, 2017, 5:25 AM) · 0 Comments
Maui firefighters doused a fire burning in an acre of dry brush on Monday afternoon near the Dunes at Maui Lani golf course in Kahului.

The incident was reported at 4:31 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 by an employee who saw the fire and reported it to 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Kahului fire crews arrived at 4:42 p.m. to find about an acre of dry brush on fire in a vacant lot of grass and shrubs located between homes on Opukea Street and the 18th fairway at The Dunes golf course.

The fire was quickly brought under control at 4:51 p.m. and extinguished at 5:45 p.m.

An engine, water tanker, and a hazardous materials crew from Kahului, and a Wailuku engine and Wailea water tanker also responded to the fire.

There were no injuries reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

