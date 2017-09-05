The US Department of Homeland Security will award $7,632,218 in federal funding to Hawai‘i to prevent and respond to natural disasters, terrorism, and other emergencies, as well as increase security at Hilo Harbor.

“Unfortunately, this past week the nation has seen how devastating natural disasters can be,” said US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This funding will help Hawai‘i take all possible measures to thwart potential emergencies, while ensuring that we are prepared to respond if and when disaster does strike.”

Hawai‘i will receive $3,542,668 through the DHS Emergency Management Performance Grant Program, which assists state, local, tribal, and territorial governments in preparing for natural disasters and other emergencies.

Hawai‘i will also receive $3,752,000 through the DHS State Homeland Security Program, which helps fund the state’s homeland security strategy and allow emergency planners to organize, train, equip, and conduct exercises to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic events.

The Hawai‘i Department of Defense will receive $337,550 through the DHS Port Security Grant Program to increase security at Hilo Harbor.