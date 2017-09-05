The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency together with the Maui County Emergency Management Agency will conduct testing of new sirens on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7 and 8, 2017 in West and south Maui.

Testing on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. along the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Kahana and at the Lahaina Wastewater Treatment Plant. Testing on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at “Big Beach” in Mākena and at the Kīhei Community Center in South Maui.

These siren is part of the Statewide Siren Modernization Project.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound six to eight times for 30-second to one-minute intervals during the identified time frame. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, emergency management officials and technicians will check that installation work on this siren has been completed properly.

Questions regarding this test should be directed to the Maui County Emergency Management Agency at (808) 270-7285.