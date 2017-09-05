Vehicle-Pole Accident on Kokomo Road Results in Power OutageSeptember 5, 2017, 7:18 AM HST (Updated September 5, 2017, 12:31 PM) · 0 Comments
Update: 12:26 p.m. 9.5.17
As of 12:26 p.m., electrical service has been restored to all customers in the Kokomo Road area following a vehicle-pole accident reported on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017.
Previous Post:
Motorists are advised of a motor vehicle accident on Kokomo Road that involved damage to an electric pole.
The incident resulted in a power outage in the area.
Maui Electric crews are on scene conducting repairs.
An advisory was issued at 7:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.