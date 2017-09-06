Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

Some moisture associated with a weak front could drop down south over the islands. That could bring enhanced showers through Wednesday. Trade winds are forecast to fill back in to breezy levels by Friday. Light and variable winds with warm and muggy conditions are expected to return by the end of the weekend. That means we’ll be back to morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and humid, sticky conditions.

Today

We expect east winds up to 15 mph. Mostly sunny skies in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperature up to 85° to 90°.

UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies and isolated showers with clearing skies. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be out of the east up to 15 mph.

