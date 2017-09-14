Hawaiian Airlines will temporarily suspend its non-stop service route between Molokaʻi and Maui starting tomorrow, Sept. 15 through Dec. 15, 2017.

Officials with Hawaiian say the temporary service adjustment was necessary because one of the three ‘Ohana by Hawaiian aircraft is being pulled from the operation for a scheduled, comprehensive maintenance check. The direct flight from Lānaʻi to Molokaʻi will also be suspended during that time period.

A spokesperson from Hawaiian says that during the 90-day period, the airline will operate under an adjusted schedule as other available aircraft will be used as a spare to maintain the reliability of service.

The new schedule will keep the two Moloka‘i-Honolulu flights, and will also provide a one-stop flight between Moloka‘i and Maui, through Honolulu, at the same fare price of a non-stop flight.

“We understand the community’s concerns, and recognize the need for kupuna to travel to Honolulu, or Maui, for medical appointments,” a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines said. “We are hopeful that services like the special Moloka’i – Honolulu – Maui fare will address some of the community concerns.”

“We want to reassure our Moloka‘i residents that ‘Ohana by Hawaiian is committed to serving the needs of the community for the long term, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this time,” the spokesperson added.

Hawaiian Airlines says it hopes to continue to grow its operations and is currently working to add a fourth ‘Ohana by Hawaiian aircraft in the near future.