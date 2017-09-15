The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $332,000 to the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture to support its pesticide regulatory program.

“The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has been our long-time partner in environmental protection,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We are pleased to support the pesticide program in ensuring that pesticides are used properly, agricultural workers are protected, and Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems can thrive.”

The HDOA has authority over pesticide use in Hawai‘i and conducts inspections, enforcement, training and monitoring for pesticide use throughout the state.

Specifically, HDOA:

Investigates and enforces incidents of possible pesticide misuse;

Provides outreach to agricultural employers to ensure they protect workers from pesticide exposures;

Assures the competency of applicators of restricted-use pesticides through its certification and licensing program;

Conducts inspections of pesticide products at retail outlets for proper EPA registration, labeling and establishment information;

Evaluates pesticides licensed in the State of Hawai‘i for their potential to contaminate groundwater resources.

The EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region (Region 9) administers and enforces federal environmental laws in Arizona, California, Hawai‘i, Nevada, the Pacific Islands and 148 tribal nations—home to 50 million people.

