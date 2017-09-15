Hawaiian Airlines announced it will waive reservation change fees for customers traveling on its Tokyo (HND-Haneda and NRT-Narita) and Osaka (KIX-Kansai and ITM-Itami) flights between Sept. 16-18, due to Typhoon Talim.

The change fee waiver applies to affected customers subject to the following conditions:

Ticket was issued on/before Sept. 14, 2017

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel between Sept. 16 and 18, 2017

Change must be rebooked and tickets for new flights on/before Sept. 23, 2017

For changes made to new flights on/before Sept. 23, 2017, any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided the change is made to same class of service and there is no change in origin and destination.

Customers that need assistance are asked to call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations desk at the toll-free number 1-800-367-5320 and (03) 6435-1179 (Japan).

Travelers are also asked to monitor Hawaiian Airlines’ website for updates on status of flights this week.

For more information, visit here in the US or here in Japan.