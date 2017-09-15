The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a marine warning at 3:40 p.m. HST on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for Saturday morning at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, for the typically windy waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

High pressure will build in north of the state this weekend resulting in strengthening trade winds.

The warning includes but is not restricted to Mā‘alaea Bay, Pailolo channel, Alenuihaha channel and Big Island leeward and southeast waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wind from the east will increase to 20 to 25 knots (17 to 23 mph).

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.