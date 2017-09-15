This month’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tonight, Sept. 15, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m. This month’s theme is “Swing into September.” Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a Keiki Zone with magic, fire dancing and local shopping and dining.

Live Music and Entertainment

● Main Stage next to Rodeo General Store: Rick Martinelli and Maui Blues & Company will be energizing attendees with Chicago style blues and swing music

● Maui Taiko Drummers – drumming artistry for the soul, at the top of Baldwin and Makawao, 7 to 7:30 p.m.

● Magician Timothy Wenk – European style street performer, who has entertained five times at the White House, will wow with his sleight of hand remarkable magic act.

● Fire Dancer extraordinaire, Travis French’s, Exhibition of Tales of Fire, will perform at the main stage during band break at 7 p.m.

● James Junior and the Aces, with more blues style music, will be across the Sip Me bistro

● The Get Up and Dance Troupe will be boogying down with their entertaining street line dancing

● Acoustic guitarist and favorite, Josh, in the Maui Hands lot on Makawao Ave

Makawao Third Friday has a new information booth in the Maui Hands lot. The new info booth is located on Makawao Avenue and is a place where volunteers can answer visitor questions, offers lost and found section and new Makawao Town merchandise will be available for sale.

Road Closure Information

Baldwin Avenue will be closed from the top of Makawao Avenue down to Brewer Street between 6 and 9 p.m.

Komoda Bakery Keiki Zone

The Komoda keiki zone this month features the Maui Spider Jump. Crystalline will offer balloon twisting creations and Melissa Buck of Rainbow Art offers one-of-a-kind creative face painting.

New at M3F

Maui Hands Art Gallery will feature their resident artist of the month, Amanda Scott, who has been a dedicated artist for over ten years. Her muse is usually the female figure, which she renders in a variety of ethnic contexts, primarily Polynesian. Stop in and marvel at her beautiful works and offer a warm welcome.

Continuing Down Baldwin

Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue and bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners. Sip Me will be offering bistro seating and “Affogato-bout it”, a moist brownie topped with Gelato from Ono Gelato, with an espresso shot and James Junior and the Aces will be rendering their blues tunes at the Sip Me bistro cafe.

M3F Food Courts and Restaurants

Guests are invited to enjoy dinner at any one of the award winning Makawao Restaurants, or enjoy casual dining at the pop-up food court along Baldwin Avenue. New vendors join regulars, adding a variety of new eats and treats.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue