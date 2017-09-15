Master Japanese artist, Koryu Nishikawa V, a 5th generation Master Puppeteer of the Kuruma Ningyō style will host free workshops at libraries across the state, showcasing Traditional Japanese Puppetry from Sept. 15 through 21, 2017.

Kuruma Ningyō is the 160-year-old form of puppetry related to the three-person style of Bunraku. However, in Kuruma Ningyō, a puppet is operated by a single puppeteer sitting on a small wheeled cart. The puppeteer uses his hands and feet to manipulate the puppet’s arms, legs and head, all while rolling about the stage on the cart.

Assisting Master Nishikawa will be Tom Lee, Director, Designer, Puppet Artist, and former Mililani resident, who has appeared in War Horse on Broadway and in Madama Butterfly at the Metropolitan Opera. Participants can get up close to see the traditional Japanese puppets and watch how they are brought to life through skillful puppetry technique.

The UH-Manoa Outreach College’s Statewide Cultural Extension Program is sponsoring this workshop along with the Hawaiʻi State Public Libraries System. Additional funding and support are provided by the Performing Arts Presenters of Hawaiʻi and the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

Workshops are being offered at the following times and locations:

Oʻahu

· Sept. 15, 11 a.m. at Kahuku Public & School Library

· Sept. 17, 1 p.m. at Kaneʻohe Public Library

Maui

· Sept. 16, 2 p.m. at Kahului Public Library

Kauaʻi

· Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. at Līhue Public Library

Hawaiʻi

· Sept. 19, 1 p.m. at Hilo Public Library

· Sept. 19, 5 p.m. at Kailua-Kona Public Library

Molokaʻi

· Sept. 20, 3 p.m. at Molokaʻi Public Library

Lānaʻi

· Sept. 21, 2 p.m. at Lānaʻi Public & School Library