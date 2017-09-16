+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hawaiian Paddle Sports and Hawaii Mermaid Adventures hosted a beach cleanup at Po‘olenalena Beach Park today—International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Nearly 50 volunteers, including locals and visitors, helped pick up thousands of pieces of trash from the Wailea-Mākena beach in just over two hours.

Lunch was provided courtesy of 808 Deli.

For the past 30 years, The Ocean Conservancy has hosted the worldwide International Coastal Cleanup event. In this time, nearly 12 million volunteers have removed over 220 million pounds of trash from our waterways and beaches.

Maui’s International Coastal Cleanup event is supported by Malama Maui Nui, in conjunction with The Ocean Conservancy’s international cleanup efforts.

The Po‘olenalena Beach Park trash pickup count in just 2.5 hours (from 8:30-11 a.m.) included:

Cigarette Butts: 768

Food Wrappers: 203

Take out containers Plastic: 18

Take out containers Foam: 9

Plastic bottle caps: 106

Metal bottle caps: 240

Lids Plastic: 12

Straws/Stirrers: 57

Forks, Knives, Spoons: 24

Fishing Buoys, pots, traps: 3

Fishing Net pieces: 11

Fishing Line (in yards) 31

Rope (in yards) 34

Appliances: 0

Balloons: 6

Cigar tips: 2

Cig Lighters: 3

Construction Materials: 74

Fireworks: 10

Tires:2

Car Hood: 1

Boogie Board:1

Metal Fence Material: 12 Feet

Plastic Fence Material: 6 Feet

Foam Pieces: 77

Glass Pieces: 244

Plastic Pieces: 722

Plastic Beverage Bottles: 26

Beverage Bottles Glass: 59

Beverage Cans: 29

Grocery Bags: 16

Other Plastic Bags: 28

Paper Bags: 37

Cups and Plates (Paper): 14

Cups and Plates (Plastic): 28

Cups and Plates (Foam): 8

Other Foam Packaging: 153

Other Plastic Bottles (oil, bleach, etc): 3

Strapping Bands: 16

Tobacco Packing/Wrap: 14

Condoms: 1

Diapers: 5

Tampons: 9

Bone Pieces: 31

Tin Foil: 56

Misc Paper: 151

Fabric: 29

Tent Stake: 1

Glasses: 1

Propane Can: 1

Dog Leash: 1

Large Barrel : 1

Tennis Ball: 1

Beach Chair: 1

Bamboo Matt: 1

Snorkel: 1

Ear Ring: 1

Band Aid: 17

Weed Wacker Plastic: 32

PVC Pipe: 3

Car Head Rest: 2

Metal Pieces: 13

Fishing Pole: 1

Wine Cork: 9

Cardboard : 5

Duct Tape: 4

Nylon: 15

Napkin: 98

Batteries: 10

Food Can 1

Shoes: 16

Chop Stick: 1

Glow sticks: 11

Van Seat: 1

Metal Grate: 1

Razor Blades: 2

Camping Gear: 6

Ceramic: 4

Rubber Pieces: 7

Dryer Sheets: 12

CO2 Cartridge: 1

This tally does not include the two groups that used the Clean Swell App to track their trash as they picked it up. Participants downloaded the Clean Swell App to keep track of the debris they removed during the cleanup. After the cleanup, this data was added to the International Coastal Cleanup’s marine debris database. Results from the data help inform policy and debris removal efforts

Maui’s International Coastal Cleanup was organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Mālama Maui community give back program.

To learn more, visit www.HawaiianPaddleSports.com/Malama-Maui.