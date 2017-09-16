Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: In effect from Saturday at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best spots could get up to chest high on the sets. Spots blocked by our smaller islands will be smaller.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best spots could get up to chest high on the sets.

Our current southwest is easing but still fun over the weekend with waves peaking around chest high at the best breaks. We have potential of another Tasman swell later this month.

Our current northerly swell is below advisory levels and is continuing to fade through the weekend. A couple of small swells are possible this week.

Short period trade swell is expected to pick up for the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

