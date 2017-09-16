AD
SW Holds, Northerly Exposures Drop for Weekend

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 16, 2017, 1:02 AM HST (Updated September 15, 2017, 8:32 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: In effect from Saturday at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

    West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best spots could get up to chest high on the sets. Spots blocked by our smaller islands will be smaller.

    South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best spots could get up to chest high on the sets.

    Our current southwest is easing but still fun over the weekend with waves peaking around chest high at the best breaks. We have potential of another Tasman swell later this month.

    Our current northerly swell is below advisory levels and is continuing to fade through the weekend. A couple of small swells are possible this week.

    Short period trade swell is expected to pick up for the weekend.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

