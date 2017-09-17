Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor,

Q: I live in West Maui and there seems to be a lot of county meetings for the community this month.

So far, I’ve seen meetings on traffic, and the parks and the county budget all flash on my computer at one point or another—and they are all in September.

Wouldn’t it make sense to spread these out or better yet, maybe condense all of these meetings into one big meeting?

I like that the county wants to get our opinion and give us information but these meetings are too much for working folks to attend them all.

A: Combining community meetings is not a bad idea and it is something to look at for next year.

We do have a lot of meetings in the fall, this is true, and I applaud you for wanting to go to them all.

In West Maui, we just had a district parks meeting for the community at the civic center on Sept. 11 and there’s another West Maui Community Plan meeting on Sept. 30 at the senior center.

Then we have a community budget meeting on Oct. 3 at the civic center.

For the listing of community budget meetings, visit www.mauicounty.gov/news.

If you have any questions about community meetings in your neighborhood, call Communications Director Rod Antone at 270-8222 or email him at rod.antone@mauicounty.gov if you can’t find the information online.