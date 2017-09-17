AD
Kīhei Brush Fire Scorches 5 Acres

September 17, 2017, 8:59 AM HST (Updated September 17, 2017, 8:59 AM) · 3 Comments
Courtesy clip from video. Sept. 16, 2017, Pi‘ilani fire.

View video of fire by clicking here.

South Maui fire crews responded to a brush fire that scorched approximately five acres on the mauka side of Pi‘ilani Highway near Ka‘ono‘ulu Street in Kīhei on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Kīhei firefighters were on scene at 2:48 p.m. and found about a half-acre of brush on fire.

Crews from Wailea also arrived to assist in battling the fire that was spreading quickly.

The department’s Air-1 helicopter conducted water drops to assist crews in stopping the fire before it crossed over a gulch toward the south.

Crews had the fire contained by 3:37 p.m. and spent the rest of the afternoon mopping up at the scene.

There were no injuries and no homes were threatened.

Firefighters left the scene just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening after it was fully contained and no hot spots were visible.

Crews made checks during the night and called the fire extinguished at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire could not be determined.

Four companies, and two water tankers from Kīhei, Wailea, and Kahului responded to the brush fire.

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
