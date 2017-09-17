Maui Obituraries

Amy K. Oliveira

October 2, 1932 – September 11, 2017

Amy K. Oliveira, 84, of Hāna, passed away on Sept. 11, 2017, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 2, 1932, in Honolulu.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at St. Mary’s Church in Hāna; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at Pu’uiki Cemetery. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Amy was a retired Postal Clerk for the United States Postal Service. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Oliveira; parents, Lorrin N. Nahinu & Elizabeth Kaneao Nahinu; and siblings, Rose Pirga, Sarah Israel, June Nahinu, Beatrice Nahinu, Cecilia Kuulei Cornelio, Jenny Nahinu, and Billy Nahinu. She is survived by her sons, William “Boygie” Oliveira (Kaui), Michael “Brendan” Oliveira, John N. Oliveira, Donald Oliveira, Billy H. Oliveira; daughter, Ardella K. Kahula (Michael-deceased); siblings, Helen White, Lorrin Nahinu Jr.; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Joan L. Minkler

November 27, 1937 – September 11, 2017

Joan L. Minkler, 79, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Sept. 11, 2017, at her home under the care of Islands Hospice, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Nov. 27, 1937, in Indianapolis, IN.

Joan is survived by her sons, Marc (Eileene) Minkler, Christian (Loyette) Minkler, Daniel (Diann) Minkler; grandchildren, Kyle, Brooke, Mia, Michael, Jacob, Matthew; and great grandson, Jet. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Elmo Bolante Badillo

May 18, 1924 – September 9, 2017

Elmo Bolante Badillo, 93, of Lānaʻi city, passed away on Sept. 9, 2017. He was born on May 18, 1924, in Poblacion, San Fernando, Masbate, Philippines.

An overnight vigil will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the ILWU Union Hall Lānaʻi; service starts at 6 p.m. Final viewing will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017; burial will follow at Lānaʻi Cemetery. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Elmo was predeceased by his wife, Anacorita Badillo. He is survived by his children, Antonio (Ernani) Badillo, Marcos (Lucila) Badillo, Celima (Jose) Domiquel, Nemfa Badillo, Pio (Shirley) Badillo, Ramon (Lucy) Badillo, Godofredo (Emelda) Badillo, Edna (Alfredo Jr.) Bolo, Anastacio (Ecita) Badillo, Eddinyl (Medigail) Badillo; siblings, Victoria Rupa, Nicasio Sanchez; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Rose Nahonnoapiilani Laborte Rabanal

June 18, 1953 – August 29, 2017

Rose Nahonnoapiilani Laborte Rabanal, 64, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Maui, passed away on Aug. 29, 2017, at Summerlin Hospital, Las Vegas. She was born on June 18, 1953 in Hawaii.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m.; cremation will follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose was predeceased by her father, William Laborte; and step-father, Keith Shimomura. She is survived by her husband, David Rabanal; mother, Alice Shimomura; brothers, William (Connie) Laborte, Jr., Clarence “Halona” (Karen) Laborte, Windley (Wendy) Laborte; children, Geri (Ashleigh) Nava, Bernadette (Dan) Nava; Step-children, Shelly (Matekitonga) Saia, Renee (Sofala) Rabanal-Laloulu; 17 grandchldren; and one great-grandchild.

Brett Arthur Erickson

June 11, 1958 – August 25, 2017

Brett Arthur Erickson, 59, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Aug. 25, 2017. He was born on June 11, 1958, in East Los Angeles, CA.

Brett was the owner of Red & Crete of San Diego and coached football & baseball at La Jolla Country Clay. He enjoyed acting and watching the Padres during baseball season – he was a Padres baseball season ticket holder since 1969. He was also a Red Cross instructor, volunteer for the Red Cross hotline and worked at the disaster during Katrina and Rita.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Erickson; children, Naomi, Nakia, Kimiko, Akeo, Hatsumi; and grandchild, Makena.

Private services will be held.

From the Erickson family, “we would like to extend our immense gratitude to all the family and friends who reached out to us”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at gofundme.com/4ecxbds

Big Island Obituaries

Martha Leimakalehua Karratti Lazarus

May 10, 1922 – September 7, 2017

Martha Leimakalehua Karratti Lazarus, 95 of Kamuela, was born in Honolulu and passed away on Sept. 7, 2017 in her home. She worked as a cook and home maker.

She is survived by daughters Paula (Angelo) Goyco of Gardena, CA; Eunice Lazarus of Kamuela; Hanai Daughter Lani Olsen-Chong of Kamuela; Sisters: Lorita Webster of Red Hook, NY; Myrna Evans of Honokaa; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Waimea – Kapiolani Street. Visitation at 4 with service at 5 p.m.

Lee Raymond Tepley

May 30, 1928 – August 28, 2017

Dr. Lee Raymond Tepley of Kailua-Kona, age 89, born in Denver, CO, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones on Aug. 28, 2017.

Lee graduated with his PhD in Physics retired from Lockheed Martin in California. Then as an underwater photographer, lived with such adventure. Famous for his Pilot Whale Incident filmed in Keahou: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ynfvv0qg-zE.

Lee is survived by his wife, his son, brother and stepdaughters along with his dog Alejandro – Lady Ga Ga.

Private services will be held.