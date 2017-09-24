Maui fire crews responded to a brush fire in Wailuku that burned about four acres of brush in former macadamia nut fields off of Kahekili Highway at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Wailuku firefighters arrived at 7:51 p.m. and found about an acre on fire on the mauka side of Kahekili Highway, a half-mile north of Maka‘ala Drive.

Crews had trouble getting to the fire because of an abandoned vehicle blocking an old plantation road off of the highway.

Firefighters had to park on Kahekili Highway and ran hoses about 100 yards through the brush to get to the fire.

The fire was called contained at 2:36 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 24.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

There were no injuries and no structures were threatened.

Fire crews continued to mop up hot spots on Sunday.

A battalion chief, three engine companies and a water tanker from Lahaina,

Wailuku, Kīhei and Kahului responded to the fire.