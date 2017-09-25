Both counts of attempted second-degree custodial interference for a Maui man accused of allegedly attempting to kidnap two schoolgirls were dismissed without prejudice in a Wailuku District Courtroom in front of Second Circuit Court Judge Adrianne Heely on Monday, Sept. 25.

Edward James Martin was accused of allegedly attempting to lure an 11-and 12-year-old girl into a vehicle who were on their way to school in Kihei on Sept. 19.

According to accounts, when a case is dismissed “without prejudice,” there is a possibility that the case can be re-opened, requiring the defendant to hire a new attorney or retain the previous attorney and begin the legal process over again.

In this case, the counts of custodial interference are Family Court charges, therefore the case has been moved to Family Court. More details will be posted as they become available. Martin is still in custody in lieu of bail for $40,000 for each count.

Both counts were amended to misdemeanors in Wailuku District Court in front of Judge Kelsey Kawano on Thursday, Sept. 21,

