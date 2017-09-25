+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Silly costumes, great food, and glow-in-the-dark games are all part of Montessori Hale O Keiki’s 5th Annual Full Moon Bocce Bash on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

So, what is bocce ball and what makes it such a blast? A local bocce “superstar” gives you the lowdown in the school’s video.

This fun, friendly competition welcomes bocce ball beginners and all-stars alike.

The 21-and-over event is open to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. at Maui Nui Golf Club in Kīhei.

Put together a team of four, don your most creative costume, and come enjoy an evening of smiles, socializing and silliness—all in support of a great cause.

Ages 21 and older can join the fun for $90 per player, which includes:

Five games of round-robin play

Prizes for first- and second-place, best costume and even the biggest loser

Glow-in-the dark championship game

Silent auction

Pūpū and dinner provided by Kono’s on the Green, along with a cash bar (cash is preferred but credit cards will be accepted for the bar)

Rather be a cheerleader? Join as a spectator, take part in the auction and raffle, enjoy the food and support the teams for $30 per person.

Register online or call Stacey at 874-7441 to learn more about the event, sponsorship opportunities and how to donate a product or service for our silent auction.

Register your team by Nov. 3 to be eligible to play.

Receive four drink tickets by signing up by Sept. 30.

Montessori Hale O Keiki

Montessori Hale O Keiki opened in Kīhei more than 27 years ago, and has been a longtime leader in quality education on Maui. The triple-accredited school serves students from preschool through 8th grade. The money raised from ticket sales, silent auction, and sponsorships will help our financial aid program!

