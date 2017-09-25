The Maui County-sponsored Electronics Recycling Program, E-Cycling, will be closed for the month of October, reopening again on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

On Oct. 31, the E-Cycling program will accept all the materials it usually accepts including all TVs and TV accessories; all computers and computer accessories; all audio, phone and gaming devices; and all microwave ovens.

“We’ve had to rearrange our schedule in the short-term because the pounds of electronics recycled in Maui County has outstripped the pounds manufacturers must pay for in accordance with the State electronics recycling law,” said Marty McMahon, E-Cycling Program Manager for Habitat for Humanity Maui, program sponsor. “I’d like to thank the public for their patience, and as this is the last closure of the year, please do not dump items at the gate, or leave items along the roadside or at the landfill during the month of October when we are closed. Full restoration of services is just a month away.”

Upon reopening, the Maui E-Cycling hours will be Tuesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The E-Cycling program on Molokaʻi will remain open throughout October with no restrictions. Lānaʻi E-Cycling is event-based, also with no restrictions.

Habitat for Humanity is the yearly recipient of the County Recycling Grant that helps pay for the program. E-waste processors pay all shipping costs, over $300,000 per year, and there is no charge to the County to process E-waste.

The County has provided free E-Cycling for eight years for the benefit of Maui, Molokai and Lanai residents and businesses. One 40-foot container every week, at a minimum, is shipped to mainland processors.

For up-to-date information on E-Cycling dates, hours, types of electronics accepted and when, call the E-Cycling information line at 280-6460, or visit the Habitat for Humanity website. For general recycling information, call the Recycling Hotline at 270-7880 or visit here.