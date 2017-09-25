AD
Mechanical Problems Affect Refuse Pickups in Wailuku

September 25, 2017, 12:35 PM HST (Updated September 25, 2017, 12:35 PM) · 6 Comments
File image courtesy County of Maui.

The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announced that due to mechanical problems, part of an a residential automated refuse collection route in Wailuku was not picked up today, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

The affected areas in Wailuku include:

WAIEHU KOU SUBDIVISIONS
OCEAN VIEW ESTATES
WAIEHU HEIGHTS
KAHEKILI HWY (WAIHE‘E AREA)
PAKAUKU PLACE
KAIHAMU PLACE
HALEWAIU ROAD

Surrounding streets and roads were also affected.

The missed pickups are expected to be made tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.

