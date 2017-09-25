The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announced that due to mechanical problems, part of an a residential automated refuse collection route in Wailuku was not picked up today, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

The affected areas in Wailuku include:

WAIEHU KOU SUBDIVISIONS

OCEAN VIEW ESTATES

WAIEHU HEIGHTS

KAHEKILI HWY (WAIHE‘E AREA)

PAKAUKU PLACE

KAIHAMU PLACE

HALEWAIU ROAD

Surrounding streets and roads were also affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The missed pickups are expected to be made tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.