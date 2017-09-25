From Oct. 1 through December 31, 2017, Ohana Fuels will donate a portion of all gasoline sales to Grow Some Good.

Grow Some Good supports school gardens at 11 school campuses across Maui, with 4,500 students participating in the program each year. The mission of the organization is to cultivate a healthy community by supporting local agriculture and improving access to nutritious, affordable food.

“Through this donation we can teach science, math, history, art and culture in our gardens, inspiring the next generation of farmers, chefs, teachers and scientists on Maui. With strong roots in our community, Ohana Fuels understands the importance of preparing our keiki to be future leaders. We’re excited to have the support of Ohana Fuels,” said Kathy Becklin, executive director of Grow Some Good.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to support the extraordinary service organizations in our community through our Fuel Up. Do Good program,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawai‘i Petroleum and Ohana Fuels. “We look forward to giving back to organizations like Grow Some Good now and in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohana Fuels has eight locations on Maui, in Makawao, Pukalani, Lahaina, Kihei, Wailuku and Kahului. Certified as a Top Tier fuel provider, Ohana Fuels meets the premier standard of gasoline for optimum performance and fuel efficiency.

For more information about Grow Some Good, visit www.GrowSomeGood.org