The state Department of Transportation will conduct roadwork at various locations throughout Maui this week, resulting in lane closures and alternating lane closures between Monday, Sept. 25 and Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

In Ha‘ikū, alternating lane closures are planned for Hāna Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 Monday through Friday,, Sept. 25 to 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

In Olowalu, a lane closure is scheduled on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the southbound direction between Keawe Street and Kenui Street Monday through Friday, Sept. 25 to 29, between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., for sewer maintenance.