The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will begin work on a Waikapū Park Basketball Court Reconstruction project on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

The construction contract was awarded to Site Engineering, Inc. for $461,730, and is slated for completion by Feb. 28, 2018.

Construction will include the demolition of the existing basketball court, and installation of a new replacement court including concrete pad, modular surfacing, backboards, striping, removable volleyball posts; perimeter chain link fencing; construction of new accessible parking stall and driveway; and the installation of a new drinking fountain.

ADVERTISEMENT

For safety reasons, the public is asked to remain outside of construction area barriers.