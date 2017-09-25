AD
Waikapū Park Basketball Court Reconstruction Begins Today

September 25, 2017, 5:45 AM HST (Updated September 11, 2017, 10:44 AM) · 0 Comments
Waikapū basketball court. PC: file image County of Maui.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will begin work on a Waikapū Park Basketball Court Reconstruction project on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

The construction contract was awarded to Site Engineering, Inc. for $461,730, and is slated for completion by Feb. 28, 2018.

Construction will include the demolition of the existing basketball court, and installation of a new replacement court including concrete pad, modular surfacing, backboards, striping, removable volleyball posts; perimeter chain link fencing; construction of new accessible parking stall and driveway; and the installation of a new drinking fountain.

For safety reasons, the public is asked to remain outside of construction area barriers.

