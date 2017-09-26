Kapalua Golf Courses hosted U.S. Armed Services Veterans and Retired and active Military for a special day at the course during the “Patriot Golf Weekend” held over the Labor Day holiday.

Kapalua Golf offered complimentary golf Sept. 1 through 3 on both courses for retired, active and disabled military.

Free golf was also available. Twenty-eight golfers participate in the weekend’s activities which also included 30% off for participants at Pineapple Grill.

Additionally, a fundraiser on the par 3, 12th hole of The Bay Course raised $520 for Patriot Golf Day Fold of Honor Foundation which provides post-secondary educational scholarships for children and spouses of military service men and women killed or disabled while serving the country.

Special recognition goes to veteran Mr. Bill Northrup, who won a free round of golf at The Bay Course.

For more information on Kapalua Golf courses, call (808) 669-8044 or visit www.golfatkapalua.com.