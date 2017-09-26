Queen Liliʻuokalani, Hawaiʻi’s last reining monarch, passed away on Nov. 11, 1917, at the age of 79.

In observance of the centennial of her death, the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge created an exhibit of her royal artifacts on display to the public at the Hamilton Library through Oct. 15, 2017.

The free exhibit features the queen’s papers, handwritten song sheets (mele), photographs and a replica of the famous black ribbon dress the then-princess wore to Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee. All 31 pieces on display came from five different repositories—including Hawai’i State Archives, ‘Iolani Palace, Hawai’i Pacific Collection of UH Mānoa’s Hamilton Library and Mission Houses Library.

“A century after her passing, this remarkable leader remains an exemplary symbol of ability, grace, ethics and courage,” said Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge Interim Dean Jon Osorio. “We have to take the time and remember her example and leadership that still inspires us today.”

Four themes—mākaukau (ability), no‘eau (grace and talent), kū i ka pono (ethics) and wiwo‘ole (courage)—provide the structure for the centennial events.

The school will also host a concert, “Hoʻohāliʻaliʻa: Remembering Her Majesty,” at Kennedy Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature kumu hula, artists and scholars paying tribute to the Queen through a special performance of mele, hula and haʻi ʻōlelo. Performers will include Manu Boyd and Hālau O ke ʻAʻaliʻi Kū Makani; Nola Nahulu and the Honolulu Youth Opera Chorus: The Cantilena and Gioventu Musicale Ensembles; the UH Mānoa Hawaiian Chorus; the Kawaiolaonapūkanileo Vocal Ensemble; Hālau ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai o Haʻehaʻe; and Vicky Holt Takamine and Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima.

“Our hope is that this exhibit and concert will celebrate her life and legacy and introduce our beloved queen to those who do not know her,” Osorio added.

General admission for the concert is $50. A $120 VIP package includes special seating, a hosted reception and wine tasting. All proceeds go to support scholarships for Native Hawaiian students attending UH Mānoa.

