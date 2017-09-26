The 4th Annual Made in Maui County Festival will take place Nov. 3-4, 2017, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

The festival will feature over 140 product vendors offering a wide variety of foods, produce, art, crafts, jewelry, fashions, furniture, gifts, collectibles and more all made in Maui County. Thirty-five businesses are new to this years event, 16 businesses are from Moloka‘i, and five from Lāna‘i.

Officials with the event say the fest helps support the islands’ small businesses by providing opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective wholesalers and connect with new customers.

Product vendors had to meet certain criteria in order to participate, including having their business based on the islands of Maui, Moloka‘i or Lāna‘i. Products being offered for sale also had to be made in Maui County and meet a minimum 51% of their value added in Hawai‘i. Vendors’ branding, packaging, website/online presence, and interest in and/or readiness to export were also taken into account.

Click here for a complete list of 2017 Product Vendors and Food Trucks.

“This event is all about creating opportunities – both showcasing our island as a shopping destination and serving as a springboard for our local companies to take their business to the next level,” said Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa. “The County is proud to be co-presenting this event with the Maui Chamber of Commerce, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening our island’s economic growth and development. Through these types of important partnerships and with the support of community-minded stakeholders, we can continue to make a difference in the future of Maui County’s economy.”

Additionally, Maui’s popular Food Trucks will also be featured, there will be four on Friday and 13 on Saturday – offering a variety of island-inspired menu items.

Food trucks that will be available on Friday include Crepes D’Amour Maui, Fatt Chicks Burgers, Halo Halo Ice Cream Treats and Sparky’s Food Company. On Saturday, food trucks will include 808 Street Grindz, Al’s BBQ Pit, Aloha Kettlecorn, Brekkie Bowls, DeRay’s Maui’s “ono” Poi Mochi, Like Poke…?, Maui Fresh Streatery, Pastele House Maui, Smoke & Spice, Sumo Dogs, Teddy’s Burgers, That’s a Wrap, and Three’s Bar & Grill.

The 2017 Festival will kickoff on Friday, Nov. 3, with a special “Exclusive Shopping Day” from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Festivities will include opening ceremonies and complimentary refreshments at 4 p.m. with food available for purchase from the four food trucks in the Pasha Hawaii Food Court up to 5:30 p.m. Attendees will also receive a free Festival tote bag and have the opportunity to win a “Maui Getaway Travel Package.”

Tickets are $35 per person, children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the MACC Box Office, (808) 242-SHOW (7469) or click here.

The “Big Festival Day” takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Public admission will be $5 at the gate, children 12 and under are free. Saturday’s festivities will include product demonstrations, a fashion show and more on the Hawaiian Airlines Event Stage in the Yokouchi Pavilion; 13 food trucks in the Pasha Hawaii Food Court; and prize drawings throughout the day (need not be present to win). The first 2,000 attendees will also receive a free Festival tote bag.

On both days, attendees can also enter Hawaiian Airlines’ drawing for a chance to win 120,000 HawaiianMiles.

Qualified wholesale buyers may also register online to receive complimentary admission to attend a special “Buyer’s Preview” on Friday, Nov. 3.