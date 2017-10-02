The Kaho’olawe Island Reserve Commission has announced the trolling schedule for permitted vessels only for October 2017.

Trolling dates include Oct. 14-15 and 28-29, 2017 (12:01 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday).

Hawai‘i Administrative Rules require that all vessels must register annually with the KIRC before entering the Reserve to troll during designated trolling dates. Registered vessels are also required to file a catch report with the KIRC any time they fish in the Reserve, whether fish are caught or not. A $25 permitting fee will be applied to the required registration process.

NOTE: There is a new listed term and condition for the prevention of Invasive Alien Species. The permittee will be held accountable to prevent any invasive alien species, plant or animal (ie. invasive algae, barnacles, etc.), into the Reserve regarding the marine environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access to the Kaho’olawe Island Reserve waters is highly restricted because of the continued presence of unexploded ordnance, as well as for the protection of marine resources within the Reserve; however, during two scheduled weekends each month, limited trolling is allowed in Reserve waters deeper than 30 fathoms for vessels permitted by the KIRC. “Reserve waters” are defined as within two nautical miles of Kaho’olawe Island. All other fishing, ocean recreation, commercial and/or any other activities are strictly prohibited.

Failure to register with the KIRC may result in criminal and civil penalties. Criminal penalties may result in a fine of $1,000 or imprisonment up to 30 days; administrative penalties may result in a fine of up to $10,000 for a first violation; $15,000 for a second violation within five years; and, as much as $25,000 for a third or subsequent violation within five years of the last violation.

To register with the KIRC, or for more information, contact Dean Tokishi at (808) 243-5889, dtokishi@kirc.hawaii.gov, or visit kahoolawe.hawaii.gov to download a registration packet. Registration packets are also available at the Division of Boating and Recreation at 101 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road.