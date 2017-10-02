UPDATE 3:49 p.m. Oct. 2, 2017: Maui Electric has restored electric service to all customers in the Kualapu’u, East End area of Moloka‘i. MECO would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Maui Electric Company just announced that the Kualapu‘u area of Moloka‘i is experiencing a power outage.

Maui Electric is working to identify the cause and restore electrical service as quickly and safely as possible.