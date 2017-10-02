The Hawaiʻi Department of Health will hold its 11th annual Stop Flu at School program at 167 public schools statewide from Nov. 1 through Dec. 21, 2017.

The flu vaccination program provides free flu shots to children. Parents or guardians are asked to complete and sign consent forms and return them to school by Wednesday, Oct. 25.

This year, the department anticipates vaccinating 35,000 public school students through the program. DOH officials say flu vaccination of students at school is an effective strategy for reducing the spread of influenza in the community and protecting those at risk of serious illness.

Since 2007, nearly 600,000 flu vaccinations have been administered at more than 300 public, private, and charter schools statewide through the voluntary program. The annual program is supported by federal funds and private contributions, resulting in a statewide coordination effort involving volunteers and local partnerships. Program costs have previously totaled approximately $2 million per year.

The list of schools particpating in this year’s program is available here.

Information packets and vaccination consent forms will be distributed to parents through participating schools in early October. A fillable, electronic version of the consent form can be found here, and non-English translations of the consent form packet are available here.

For more information about Stop Flu at School, visit here or call Aloha United Way’s information and referral service at 2-1-1.