Trade Swell Increases, New NW Fills in Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 2, 2017, 1:08 AM HST (Updated October 1, 2017, 9:02 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist/chest high today. The best exposures could get up to shoulder high on the sets by sunset.

    West: Surf heights are expected to be ankle/knee high today. The best breaks could get up to thigh high on the sets. Spots like Kihei will be blocked from this energy and pretty flat.

    South: Surf heights are expected to be ankle/knee high today. Best breaks could be up to thigh high on the sets.

     

    Small surf is forecast for southerly exposures. Starting Monday night a series of small swells are forecast to fill in. Hawaii could see a swell out of the south-southeast later this week. Will keep an eye on it.

    A bit bigger northwest swell is forecast for Monday. This surf energy is expected to peak Monday night and then gradually ease up through Wednesday. A small reinforcement is forecast to fill in Wednesday night but it should be short lived and fade pretty fast on Thursday.

    Trade swell is forecast to begin building as early as Tuesday and could be at advisory levels by Thursday.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

