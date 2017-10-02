AARP Hawaiʻi is teaming up with partner organizations to present a conference aimed at helping Maui women make fact-based decisions to help strengthen their financial future.

AARP says many Hawaiʻi residents are facing a saving shortfall that could crimp their ability to enjoy a comfortable retirement and saving for retirement is especially difficult for women. According to a recent University of Hawaiʻi study, older women are 57% more likely to live in poverty than older men.

“This conference is aimed at helping women of all ages, particularly those in mid-life and younger, feel confident about managing their resources so they can take steps that will enable them to live the lives they want to live now and in the future, including retirement” said Jackie Boland, Community Outreach Director for AARP Hawaiʻi.

The program will start with a plenary panel session titled Women and Money: The Big Picture. The session will include 10 Tips for Women to improve their finances.

Other panels and speakers are:

10:45 a.m. concurrent sessions:

A: Introduction to Financial Planning, Gayle Long, Financial Advisor

B: Social Security and Medicare Retiree Benefits, Bill Staton, AARP Volunteer

C: College Savings Options and Trade-Offs, Roberta Lee Driscoll, CFP™

D: Encore Entrepreneurship—Starting Your Own Business, Courtney Dumlao, Loan Fund Manager with Maui Economic Opportunity.

1 p.m. concurrent sessions:

A: Effective Retirement Planning, Roberta Lee Driscoll, CFP™

B: Getting Your Documents in Order, Meg Obenauf, Attorney at Law

C: Investing with Confidence, Elsa Agdinaoay-Segal, Financial Advisor

D: Understanding Long-Term Care Insurance, Naalei Keaunui, Financial Advisor

The event will be held at Kaunoa Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $5, which includes lunch.

The conference is open to women and men of all ages and is intended to create a comfortable learning environment for women.

Register here or call toll-free 1-877-926-8300.