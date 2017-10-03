The next edition of the Mayor’s one-hour live television show will feature Deputy Planning Director Michele McLean and Planning Program Administrator Pam Eaton, to talk about the community plan update process.

There will also be representatives from the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development to discuss details of the 2017 Made In Maui County Festival this November.

The show entitled, “Your County with Mayor Arakawa,” will be aired live on Akakū Channel 55 on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Communication Director Rod Antone.

Viewers can ask questions by calling (808) 873-3430 or by submitting questions during the show via the Maui County twitter account or Facebook page.

The show will be rebroadcast the following Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 8 a.m. on the same channel.