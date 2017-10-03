Replay Sponsor Message :10 VISIT NOW

Kapalua Resort announced Kapalua Restaurant Week will return Oct. 23 – 29, 2017.

The second annual dining promotion was created to raise money for the community and drive business from resort guests and locals to participating Kapalua Resort restaurants.

Participating restaurants will be offering either a prix fixe two-course menu for lunch, a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner daily or a special menu item.

For every restaurant week item menu sold during the timeframe, $1 will go to support the Aloha Backpack Buddies program.

Aloha Backpack Buddies is part of the Maui Foodbank program, which provides elementary school children on the free or reduced meal program at their schools with a pre-filled backpack every Friday that contains six meals to take home for the weekend.

In 2016, Kapalua Restaurant Week raised over $2,000 to support Aloha Backpack Buddies.

Participating restaurants this year include:

Montage Kapalua Bay

Cane & Canoe – Three-course Dinner – $49 per Guest / Chef de Cuisine Chef Robert Barrera

Hana Hou – Two-course Lunch – $29 per guest / Executive Chef Chris Damskey

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

The Banyan Tree – Three-course Dinner – $58 per guest

Burger Shack – Burger/ Milkshake Lunch combo – $25 per guest

Pineapple Grill – Two-course Lunch – $29 Per order OR Three-course Dinner – $49 per order

The Plantation House Restaurant – Three-course Dinner – $49 per Guest

Taverna – Three-course Dinner – $39 per guest

The Wine Palette – $30 per order

For information on menus and specials, click here.