MAUI ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: 6:44 p.m.: Kauhikoa Road at 1770 area of Mai Place in Ha‘ikū is now OPEN.

Kauhikoa Road at 1770 area of Mai Place in Ha‘ikū is closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle accident, the roadway is closed until further notice.