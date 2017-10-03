Maui Hotel & Lodging Association recently honored individuals as well as a superior overall property and business that contributed to Maui’s hospitality industry through exceptional service, professionalism and the “Aloha Spirit.”

This is the second year for the annual awards in the following categories: Outstanding Property, Outstanding Allied (Business) Member, Outstanding Employee and Legacy Award.

This year’s winners listed below:

Outstanding Property: The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas

Outstanding Allied Member: First Hawaiian Bank

Outstanding Employee: Ernesto Cabrera, Bellman, Maui Beach Hotel

Legacy Award: Joyce Tihada, PBX Operator, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

“These annual awards are another way for us to honor the outstanding work we see in our industry,” said Lisa Paulson, MHLA executive director. “We are an organization that represents Maui County’s visitor industry, and therefore, we like to give recognition and show our appreciation for those who continue to make Maui a premier destination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

About Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities and scholarships, and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education golf tournament and Kupuna Dinner.

For additional information, visit www.mauihla.org or contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association at 244-8625 or info@mauihla.org.