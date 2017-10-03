The Maui Police Department and the National Park Service is seeking the public’s assistance with any information regarding the identity of a male individual recovered in the Kīpahulu area of Hāna last month.

On Sept. 13, 2017, at approximately 1:20 p.m., rangers in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park received a report of a fatality in the Palikea streambed.

The rescue team located the body of an adult male at approximately 2:30 p.m. and the victim was airlifted from the streambed at 3:30 p.m.

Checks of the area revealed no personal belongings.

Maui Police have described the adult-male as Caucasian, in his late 20s to early 40s and about 5-feet-10-inches tall.

If anyone has any information contact Detective/Sergeant Gordon Sagun at (808) 244-6434 (Monday through Friday) or call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400 or e-mail Gordon.Sagun@mpd.net.

The public can also contact US Park Ranger Virginia Thiel at (808) 357-2162 or e-mail virginia_thiel@nps.gov.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.