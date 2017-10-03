The National Weather Service Honolulu issued an urgent marine weather message at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

The NWS reports that increasing trade winds will bring small craft advisory level winds to typically windier locations. Winds are expected to increase further Wednesday night and Thursday which will likely require the small craft advisory to be expanded to additional areas.

The advisory includes Ma‘alaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and leeward and southeast waters of the Big Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winds are expected from the east at 15 to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 30 knots on Thursday. Seas are expected to reach 5 to 10 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.