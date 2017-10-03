News sources revealed today that Yahoo has tripled what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion users, not the 1 billion it previously disclosed.

The company announced today that it’s providing notice to additional user accounts affected by the August 2013 data theft.

The breach was previously disclosed by the company in December.

Following its acquisition by Verizon in June, Yahoo said obtained new intelligence while investigating the breach with help from outside forensic experts.

Yahoo said the stolen customer information did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data or bank account information.