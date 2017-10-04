“What experience have you had in the courtroom? How many cases have you tried? How many have you actually taken to verdict? How many do you handle right now?”

These are crucial questions to ask before you hire an injury attorney, says Jan K. Apo. And he should know; that’s what he’s built his business on for more than 30 years! Learn 10 important elements to know about this longtime local lawyer in our video above.

Apo says you’d be surprised how many attorneys don’t like going to court. As for his law firm, they’re committed, comfortable and confident in the courtroom. Apo, who was born and raised on Maui, has also argued cases before the Hawai‘i State Supreme Court and California’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“That’s the highest level of argument you’re ever going to have, going before the Supreme Court justices or going before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is either three-panel or nine justices that quiz you throughout the hearing,” he explains.

As a personal injury attorney, Apo knows accidents can hurt — not just the body and mind, but the pocketbook.

“People get injured in accidents, they’re laid up, they’re probably not working, they’ve got mortgages, they have rent to pay. The last thing they need to be doing is haggling with an insurance company,” he says. “That’s where we come in; we take care of all the legwork, all the paperwork, all the applications, all the insurance claims, and hopefully take it all the way through to resolving their injury claim.”

With a dedicated team of employees, many who’ve been with him for 15 or even 30 years, Apo aims to go the extra mile with clients, helping them step-by-step to get back on their feet financially, even if they may have to stay off their feet physically due to injuries.

“Whenever they’d like to meet with us, they’re welcome to call in and have an appointment, telephone conferences,” explains Apo. “We will run documents to them when they are unable to get into the office. I have court runners and clerks who will literally go to their homes and take care of the documentation because a lot of these people are injured — can’t drive, can’t get out of bed — we will come to you and make sure everything’s taken care of.”

Jan K. Apo’s office motto is “Making a Difference.” You can find the law firm at 24 North Church Street in Wailuku.