The first annual Keiki Entrepreneur Fair will take place on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Kēōkea Marketplace.

The fair, hosted by members of the Kēōkea Farm Lots Association, provides keiki the chance to sell handmade items, crafts, art, or showcase their musical talents.

Keiki of all ages are encouraged to participate in the event, which officials say will help them to learn and sharpen their entrepreneurial skills.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kēōkea Marketplace, located at the 17 Mile Marker of Kula Highway at Ka‘amana Street, a quarter-mile past Grandma’s Coffee House.

For more information and to reserve booth space, contact Kanoe, event chairperson, at kanoelehua11@gmail.com.