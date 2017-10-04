The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will relaunch its recreational thrill craft operator certification and ocean safety training in time for the upcoming winter swells.

Participants in thrill craft training will learn about local ocean safety principles, historical, cultural, and customary practices of Hawai‘i’s ocean users, and rules regarding protected species and thrill craft operation in Hawai‘i.

The ocean safety course will review the legal and regulatory requirements for those who participate in the sport of tow-in surfing in Hawai‘i, local ocean safety principles and practices, boating skills, and rules and laws pertaining to protected species in ocean waters in Hawai‘i.

“These are certifications that Maui has been waiting for,” said Program Coordinator Nicolette van der Lee. “We are excited to bring these trainings back to the island with expert instructors from Oahu coming over on these upcoming weekends,” she said.

*As of September 2003, all recreational thrill craft (personal watercraft) operators participating in the sport of tow-in surfing in Hawai‘i must complete this approved ocean safety education course.

Classes will take place at UH Maui College. The cost is $125 per course.

Recreational Thrill Craft Operator Safety Course, on Saturday, Oct. 7, or Dec. 9, 2017, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Instructor: Sam Pae.

Register here.

Ocean Safety Educational Course on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Instructor: Ian Masterson.

Register here.

For more information, contact Nicolette van der Lee at nhv@hawaii.edu or call 984-3300.