October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Department of the Attorney General and Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (HSCADV) encourages community members to come together to keep each other safe.

“Domestic violence is a persistent and unacceptable condition in our communities. Please use this month to educate yourself to help stop others from being hurt,” said Attorney General Doug Chin.

HSCADV Executive Director Stacey Moniz said, “This October marks the 30th year we have been honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We encourage our communities across the state to engage with your local domestic violence programs. Please get involved, donate or volunteer, follow them on social media and help raise awareness of the valuable resources available on every island. Let’s all stand together and say, Hawai‘i says no more to domestic violence.”

For information on domestic violence, visit the U.S. Department of Justice online. There are many ways to get involved. It could be as simple as wearing the color purple to bring domestic violence awareness on Oct. 19, 2017 which is National Purple Thursday. A complete listing of events happening island-wide can be found online.

In 2015, there were 10,830 Protective Orders filed in Family Court in addition to 1,280 arrests for Violation of a Temporary Restraining Order and 2,774 arrests for Violation of a Protection Order. For a listing of domestic violence victim advocacy services go to https://www.hscadv.org/resources, and other important contacts https://www.hscadv.org/other-important-contacts