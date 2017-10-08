Replay Sponsor Message :10 VISIT NOW

The award-winning Tiki Terrace at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel recently introduced a new dining menu under the leadership of award-winning Executive Chef, Tom Muromoto.

The new menu includes traditional culinary favorites such as Hawaiʻi Lau Lau (a pouch of pork chicken and fish steamed with taro leaves), and new items such as a prosciutto salad, mini poke bowls, short ribs, and jumbo shrimp scampi.

Tiki Terrace is open daily for dinner from 6 to 9 p.m., and keikis five years and younger eat for free with each paying adult.

For more information or to book a reservation, click here.