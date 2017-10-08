AD
ADVERTISEMENT

KBH’s Tiki Terrace Launches New Dining Menu

October 8, 2017, 8:14 AM HST (Updated October 8, 2017, 8:12 AM) · 0 Comments
×
Replay
Sponsor Message :10
VISIT NOW

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi. PC: Kaanapali Beach Hotel

The award-winning Tiki Terrace at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel recently introduced a new dining menu under the leadership of award-winning Executive Chef, Tom Muromoto.

The new menu includes traditional culinary favorites such as Hawaiʻi Lau Lau (a pouch of pork chicken and fish steamed with taro leaves), and new items such as a prosciutto salad, mini poke bowls, short ribs, and jumbo shrimp scampi.

Tiki Terrace is open daily for dinner from 6 to 9 p.m., and keikis five years and younger eat for free with each paying adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information or to book a reservation, click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD

Featured Videos

AD
AD
AD