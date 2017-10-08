Maui Obituaries

Herman Francis Cabos

November 11, 1922 – October 1, 2017

Herman Francis Cabos of Kahului, Maui (formerly of Pu‘unēnē, Maui) passed away peacefully in his sleep at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 1, 2017 with his wife and family by his side.

Herman was the first born of five children on Nov. 11, 1922 in Pu‘unēnē. He began working as a Harvesting Field Laborer for HC&S in 1938 and later retired from E.T. Ige Construction as a Crane Operator in 1984.

Herman is mostly known for the tri-bar setting of the Kahului breakwater and placement of the first telescope on Haleakalā Summit. He was also known in the community as a “Curandeiro” (Portuguese Spiritual Healer) and touched countless lives. A true lover of automobiles, Herman was also the oldest surviving member of Maui Classic Cruisers Car Club.

Herman is survived by his wife, Rosalie Cabos of Kahului, son Clint Bronson of Kahului, daughter Adele (Allen) Hoe of Kailua, O’ahu, son Bruce (Cher) Cabos of Bothell, WA, daughter Linda Cabral of Kahului, son Maynard (Teresa) Cabos of Pukalani, daughter Twinkle (Keoki) Pereira of Wailuku, son Tyler Ryte of Palm Springs, CA, hanai son Brad (Nicole) Gomes of Kula, step-daughter Jeannie (Ernie) Dayrit of Salem, OR, and a step-son Rodney “Rocket” Ramos (deceased) of Kahului. Herman is also survived by 11 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 20 step-great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and one step-great-great grandchild. Herman was preceded in death by his mother & father Joe & Minnie Cabos of Pu‘unēnē.

Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Norman’s Mortuary from 9-11 a.m. (visitation) and 11 a.m. to noon (service). Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Garden of Meditation graveyard in Wailuku. The family requests casual attire.

Helen Mae Schouten

January 17, 1937 – October 1, 2017

Helen Mae Schouten, 80, of Kīhei, passed away on Oct. 1, 2017, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Portland, OR.

A memorial will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at Kalama Heights, 101 Kanani Road.

Helen moved to Hawai‘i in 1957 and was a retired computer programmer at the blood bank of Hawai‘i.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Schouten.; four daughters, Chris Wyatt ,Cheryl Ferriera, Jackie (Richie) Greene, Jonnel Wyatt; five grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Albert, Kelsie, Richie; and five Great Grandchildren, Caleb, Mason, Ana, Aiden and Daniel.

The family would like to thank Hospice Maui for their compassionate care during this difficult time. In Lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Maui would be appreciated.

Charles Alexander Wallau

October 15, 1996 – September 28, 2017

Charles Alexander Wallau passed on Sept. 28, 2017. He was born Oct. 15, 1996 in Kēōkea to Elizabeth Miller-Wallau and John Sheldon Wallau.

Charlie was a talented musician and artist who worked at the Kēōkea Gallery. Charlie was an incredibly kind young man who expressed his love and compassion for life through his music, painting and writing. His deep compassion and empathy for all of life led him to become a vegan, an animal rights advocate and author of a vegan children’s book.

Charlie is survived by his sister Ruby, his mother Elizabeth, and his father Sheldon; Grandparents Ron and Patty Miller; aunts and uncles Dave Miller (Jenny), Matt Miller (Jill), Christine Kelly (Doug), Alex Wallau III (Martha), Elizabeth Wallau Howard (Edgar), Ward Wallau (Liz), Claire Wallau Musso (Carlos) and Tom Faught (Wendy); cousins Justin, Grace, Audrey, Jack, Julia, Calloway, Spencer and Jane Miller; Liam, Jude and Layla Kelly; Ali Rohm Young (Marcelo), Jose “JJ” Rohm (Lucilla) and Maximiliano Rohm; Grace and Keating Wallau; Graham Faught; Christopher and Charles Howard.

His is predeceased by his grandparents Alex and Sue Wallau; aunt Anne Wallau and aunt and uncle Susan and Jose Rohm.

There will be a private celebration of his life held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m.

Curtis Wade Ichiro Pimentel

August 21, 1976 – September 25, 2017

Curtis Wade Ichiro Pimentel, 41, of Kīhei, passed away on Sept. 25, 2017, under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on Aug. 21, 1976 in Wailuku.

A memorial service will begin at noon on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Kam III in Kīhei; scattering to follow at sunset. Please bring your own beach chairs if possible.

Curtis was a restaurant chef. He is survived by his father, Frederick Pimentel (deceased), mother, Yolanda Pimentel; sisters, Judy Mcavoy and Gail Pimentel (Kawika Kuamoo); nephews, Kawika Pimentel (Adriana Borges), Kealii Pimentel (Ashley Felicilda) and Devin Balberdi (Anastasia Owen); niece, Shanyce Mcavoy and numerous Aunties, Uncles and Cousins.

The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to: Hospice Maui, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Queens Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Option Care (Kehau), Dr. Laird, Dr., Muto, Troyden Tamaoka, Ruth & Anthony Griffith, Tania Abraham, Tina Jennings, Joshua Pearce, Leimomi Ramos, Pomai Henry and Rhonda Alvarez.

Shizuka Kawabata

March 9, 1926 – September 15, 2017

Shizuka Kawabata, 91, of Lahaina, passed away on Sept. 15, 2017, at Hale Makua Kahului. She was born on March 9, 1926 to Tokuichi and Fusayo Tanabe.

Private Services were held. No Koden (monetary gift).

She was predeceased by her husband Takayuki Kawabata. She is survived by two sons; Brian Kawabata and Miles Kawabata; two daughters, Arleen (Myles) Mizuno and Merle Kawabata; one brother, Osamu Tanabe (Sylvia); one sister, Waiko “Sara” Ginoza; sister-in-law, Alice Tanabe, Margaret Tanabe and Jean Tanabe; five grandchildren, Liane Kawabata (Philip Domingo), Lori Prieto (Allan), Nathan Kawabata, Ryan Mizuno and Rachel Mizuno and three great grandchildren, Bronsen Prieto and Kaisen Domingo.

The Kawabata family would like to thank the staff of Hale Makua Kahului,e specially those that took care of Shizuka in the West wing for five years.

Clement Zablan Sabagala

November 23, 1945 – September 14, 2017

Clement Zablan Sabagala, 71, of Maui, passed away on Sept. 14, 2017, under the care of Hale Makua. He was born on Nov. 23, 1945, on O‘ahu.

A memorial service on Maui will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Calvary Chapel-Central, with visitation from 9 a.m.; service starts at 10 a.m. Memorial services on O‘ahu will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary, with visitation from 8 a.m.; service will begin at 9 a.m.

Clement was a retired welder at Pearl Harbor ship yard. He is survived by his daughter, Lydiamae Presbitero (Michael); son, Jason Delapinia Sabagala; grandchildren, Royce Masumoto, Whitney Presbitero, Ashley Albios Delapinia, Jaylan Delapinia, AJ Delapinia, Kamana Delapinia, Kamalani Delapinia, Kaheau Delapinia, Nalei Delapinia; great grandchild, Adina Albios Delapinia; brothers, Philip Sabagala (Bernadette), Steven Sabagala, Alvin “Bino” Sabagala (Ernestine), Ronald Sabagala (Yolanda), Donald Sabagala-deceased (Patty), Mitchell “Teddy” Sabagala-deceased (Adel), Robert Sabagala-deceased (Charlene); sisters, Juana “Lengy” Kaawa, Lynn “Bojo” Lewis, Catherine Moore-deceased (David), Frances Sabagala Kaina-deceased (Abraham), Patricia Sabagala-deceased; and many nieces and nephews.

Stanley Sadakatsu Sakata

January 5, 1939 – September 7, 2017

Stanley Sadakatsu Sakata, 78, of Pukalani passed away at his home on Sept. 7, 2017.

He was born in Haili‘imaile to Katsumi and Sadami Sakata. Stanley was a graduate of Maui High School and Los Angeles State College. He worked in the civil engineering department of the California State Lands Commission, then later moved to the California Division of Highways until his retirement in 2004. He then returned to Maui as a caregiver for his mother. Stanley was an avid traveler who traveled to the United States, China, Japan and Europe. He will be remembered as a devoted member of his Pu‘unēnē Nichiren Mission Church in Kahului.

Mr. Sakata was predeceased by his parents and older sister Shirley Taira of Gardena, California.

Stanley leaves behind four sisters, Thelma Oshiro of Kahului, Edna (John) Annand of Sherwood, Oregon, Eileen Williams of Silverton, Oregon and Sharon (Wayne) Takahashi of Tigard, Oregon and Brother in law Lorrin Taira of Gardena, California as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by an urn burial at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku at 2 p.m. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of monetary gifts or flowers, the family request a donation to Pu‘unēnē Nichiren Mission in memory of Stanley or to another charitable organization.

Big Island Obituaries

Leandro “Leo” Calunga Garcia

February 27, 1923 – October 2, 2017

Leo Garcia, 94, of Kailua-Kona, was born in Ontario, CA, and passed away on Oct. 2, 2017. He served our Country in the Army, and worked as a car salesman.

He is survived by daughter Kim Garcia of Kailua-Kona and two grandchildren. Private services will be held.

Patricia Ann “Tutu” Windlow

February 6, 1937 – September 28, 2017

Patricia Ann “Tutu” Windlow, 80, of Ainaloa, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2017 at home. Patricia was born on Feb. 6, 1937.

She was a Retired Animal Groomer. Patricia is survived by step-mother, Norma “Pree” Brown; sons, Eugene Duvall, Maury Duvall, and Glen Byrd; daughters, Patrice Bell, Deidra Nunn, and Collette Duvall; brother, Phil Brown; sister Rosemary Zehner, 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held at Uncle Robert’s Hale in Kalapana, on Oct. 13, 2017 at 5 p.m.