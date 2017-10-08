The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened the nominations for their prestigious Small Business Awards for 2018. The annual SBA Small Business Awards continue to be the most competitive, comprehensive and visible award program presented to small businesses in the state.

SBA’s program continues to generate interest and excitement in Hawai‘i with stories of innovation, creativity and teamwork and the positive, proactive measures that small business owners are taking to grow businesses, create jobs and better communities.

For 2018, SBA Small Business Award categories for the Hawai‘i district include:

SBA’s Small Business Person of the Year

Entrepreneurial Success Award

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SBA Small Business Advocate of the Year

Any individual or organization may submit a nomination for an SBA Small Business Award. Self-nominations are also accepted. Previous SBA Award winners may be nominated if five years have lapsed since their award and the company continues to meet the eligibility requirements.

Nomination forms with selection criteria are available on the Hawai‘i SBDC Network www.hisbdc.org or by contacting the Hawaii District Office at (808) 541-2990.

Completed forms should be submitted to the SBA District Office at 500 Ala Moana Boulevard, Suite 1-306, no later than Nov. 20, 2017.