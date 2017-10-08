Maui Youth & Family Services will host a free event for Maui youth ages 12 to 18 called “The Gift of You,” on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

The event was created to celebrate youth and help them focus on their gifts, abilities, talents and strengths.

“We want each and every one of them to feel special and get excited about doing productive and positive things in their lives,” said The Gift of You Chair and Arbonne International Executive National Vice President Autumn Shields.

The event will feature live music, inspirational speakers, free food, interactive booths from various community groups, games and giveaways, including a chance to win an iPad.

Confirmed entertainers include world-renowned ukulele player Derick Sebastian and rising singer-songwriter star Anthony Pfluke.

Also on hand will be professional windsurfer Levi Siver to share his story.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the student lounge of the University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Pilina Building, in Kahului.

Event officials say that space will be limited, so attendees are encouraged to register on Eventbrite by searching for The Gift of You.

For more information, contact Autumn Shields at (720) 394-7058.