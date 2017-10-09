CLICK FOR VIDEO

UPDATE 1: Oct. 9, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto told Maui Now on Monday, Oct. 9, at about 11 p.m. that the three fires in Central Maui were called in at approximately 3:40 p.m., when smoke was seen in a former cane field.

Kula fire crews were the first to respond to the three separate fires located southwest of the intersection of Pulehu and Omaopio Roads, approximately two miles apart.

At the time of this post, the fires were out of control.

There is no current total for the acreage consumed by the blazes, but Chief Taomoto estimated that at least 50 acres have burned thus far.

No homes are threatened, he said, and there have been no road closures.

It is too early to determine the cause of the fires, the chief said.

Chief Taomoto said two helicopters, four fire companies, three tankers and bulldozers from Good Fellow Bros., Hawaiian Cement and the Maui County Department of Public works have been used to fight the fires.

“It’s going to be a while,” Chief Taomoto said, regarding an estimated containment time for the fire. “With three separate fires, its not going to be tomorrow.”

PREVIOUS POST: Oct. 9, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

Kula resident Emma Whitney sent photos of three fires that she noticed in the Central Valley at about 3:30 today, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

She added that the fires are spreading rapidly.

Maui Now has no official word on the nature of the fires, but will publish more information as it becomes available.