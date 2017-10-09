Lāna’i Community Health Center will host its 4th Annual Susan G. Komen Ohana Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. at their healthcare facility located at 333 Sixth Street.

This year’s event will offer free healthcare screenings, flu shots, breast health education, Zumba and Tai Chi fitness, wellness booths and prizes.

The event will begin with a Memory Walk around Dole Park honoring friends and family members who have been affected by breast cancer.

“Our organization is fortunate to partner with Susan G. Komen each year to host this event for the Lāna’i community,” said Diana Shaw, LCHC executive director. “Beyond health and wellness, our hope is to encourage everyone in our community to eat healthy, get more exercise and schedule regular doctor visits and preventative screenings.”

Registration will open at 7 a.m. and the walk will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear pink.

Free health services including breast health education, flu shots, dental, blood pressure check, pre-diabetes screening, minor eye glass repair, family planning, tobacco cessation and more will be offered from 8 to 11 a.m. Ohana Wellness Day is open to community members of all ages.

“It is important to support wellness for everyone in the Lāna’i community,” added Shaw. “We are committed to providing quality healthcare and offering medical support to our island ‘ohana.”

For more information, call 808-565-6919.